This Ice Cream Can Cure Your Hangover

Yes, ice cream can now cure your hangover. The God’s have spoken!

The Gyeondyo bar was invented in South Korea and is an ice cream sandwich whose name translates to, the ‘hang-in-there-bar’. Straight to the point, I like it.

The product is grapefruit flavoured and contains oriental raisin tree fruit juice.

Not only does that sound incredibly tasty, but the juice is also a Korean hangover cure that has been used for years! (Forget this, give me the bottle!)

Unfortunately, the Gyeondyo bar hasn’t exactly made it big over in South Korea so the chances of it being sold over here are pretty slim.

But hey, I’ve found that even normal ice cream can be great the morning after a night out, so who knows.

The hangover cures just keep coming! What do you think about this one?