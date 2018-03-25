WATCH: Storm Seekers Pecos’ Footage From The Heart Of The Storm

Image: Web Online

Last year there was 35 deaths by tornadoes.

But this didn’t discourage storm seeker Pecos Hank from venturing into the heart of the storm, to capture some incredible footage.

Fortunately, living in England we rarely encounter tornadoes, however throughout 2017, there were approximately 1,400 tornadoes within the United States. That’s around 424 more last year than there were in 2016.

14 of these were deadly. Yet only 3 began in Tornado Alley.

Pecos Hank witness 14 of these tornadoes and captured the beauty of the storm structures and extraordinary lightning.

Check out his incredible footage below:

