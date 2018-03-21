Pop Culture Explosion For Rick & Morty In Music Video Debut

157 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Rick and Morty the famous animated duo have just starred in ‘Run The Jewels’ music video.

Grandfather and Grandson duo Rick and Morty, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, could make anything viral. So it’s no surprise that ‘Run The Jewels’ allowed them to be in their latest video.

‘Run The Jewel’ are a duo but they’re not animated. They’re a hip hop duo who have together since 2013. They have 3 studio albums and a sick remix album from 2015. They’ve been up for numerous awards including a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Rap Song’ in 2018.

Watch the song, called ‘Oh Mama’, below. And it’s not only a music video but an advertisement for Adult Swim Festival, an event ‘Run The Jewels’ will be headlining.

The Adult Swim Festival is a two day event promising incredible performances, interactive video games, and much more from the stand out network. Check out the website for more.

Rick and Morty sport a stylish ‘Men in Black’-esque style for the video. The video is a scientific explosion of pop culture from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Pulp Fiction’.

The video is great. The show is great. The festival is going to be great. Thank you Adult Swim.

