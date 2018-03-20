YouTube Series ‘Casually Explained’ Takes On Men’s Fashion In Satirical Animated Show

171 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The 6 minute YouTube video takes a humorous look at the evolution of men’s fashion and how certain brands have shaped the way men consume clothes (and bricks it would seem…)

With a sarcastic tone throughout the video is definitely worth a watch if men’s fashion (and somewhat taking the piss out of it) is what you’re in to.

Reflecting on how “the world of men’s fashion is a whacky, wild and turbulent place” ‘Casually Explained’ take a closer look at how established fashion brands like Supreme, can whack their name on just about anything and make it sell for a ridiculous amount of money.

The funny animated video has over 2 million views in less than a week, so whether people are tuning in for genuine fashion advice or to just mock modern fashion culture, it’s obviously been a hit!

You can check it out below!

