WATCH: Skier Drew Tabke Ends Race Metres From Finishing Line

Meters away from finishing one of the world’s most incredible lines, Drew Tabke falls just short of finishing.
Heartbreakingly, after years of preparation and training, Tabke was awarded 0 points after failing to finish his line at the Freeride World Tour 2018 Andorra event. Disqualified from the race, Tabke leaves with a big Fail and a video of his near bout to fame. Gutting.
