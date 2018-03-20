The ‘Most’ Elusive Man In North America Is An Ultra Marathon Champion Who Lives Completely Off The Grid!

257 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Dag Aabye is a septuagenarian who lives free of a phone and an email adress!

This 76 year old man is from Vernon, British Columbia far in the mountains. Locals admire his decision to live free of modern technology. Dag Aabye is also the champion of an ultra marathon race named the “death race” that is 80 miles long. He is the oldest person to achieve this milestone. As the title suggests, this man is so mysterious that two filmmakers attempted to track him down in the video below. Watch as they learn about the most elusive man in North America!

