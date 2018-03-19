How To Keep Your Employees Sane During An Office Move

Image Source
Planning an office move is a big deal for a company. There are so many components to it and the sheer organisation that it takes isn’t just hard on the management teams, but on the employees, too. Communication is the biggest tool at your disposal when you are the coordinator of an office move, and you must be able to do it with a lot of patience.
Moving to a new office is not the same as moving to a new house, let’s be clear on that one. The way that you go about it should be so that your whole move is seamless for all. Employees will stress about the move in terms of their new commute, so before you go ahead and decide on where to move your office, consider the people who work for you and how this will impact them. Follow the tips below to pull off an epic office move without driving your staff nuts while you do it!
- Communicate! As we mentioned, this is the most important component for a successful move with happy employees at the end of it. It’s great to know that something exciting is ahead, but not knowing when or where is frustrating. Knowing when things are going to happen is important and if you are planning the move in stages, people can be abreast of the situation as it happens.
- Opinions. You work with the same bunch of people day in and day out. Before you start consulting an IT project management team, why not sit with your team leaders and discuss things that they need? You could find that your marketing team would love your company to have an app to contact customers, and if you manage it correctly you can manage your move while giving back to your staff.
- Time. If you know right now, that next year you want to move to offices in a better location, then you need to start making noises about it now and not in a year. Staff won’t be happy about being the last to know of the situation, and if you make a point of holding regular meetings, you need to mention it. Give people time to find work if they cannot manage a new commute to a new location and be lenient on those who want to attend interviews. You also should make a point of giving people time to pack their desks!
- Time Off. For most companies, professional movers take over and move and unpack all equipment. There are plenty of businesses that offer this service. To appease your employees during the move, you could offer them paid time off over the days of the move if you don’t need them to give you a hand.
Reopen your new offices for your employees with a catered breakfast and a Prosecco toast to welcome everyone to the new location, so that they can be ready to work and crack on again. Moving offices can be good for everyone, just be patient!