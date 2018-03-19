How To Deal With Scary Psychic Dreams

Featured Image Via
Psychic dreams, both good and bad, are a part of human existence. Most people see some once or more during their lifetime. Spiritualists explain them as a means that angels and guides use to connect with the physical beings. However, these dreams tend to baffle people who see them, particularly if these are scary. Those seeing such visions seek answers to their inner questions. They want to understand the reason why they are seeing such dreams. Also, they look for ways to interpret and prevent these terrifying visions. Here are some tips that can help you solve the mystery of scary psychic dreams:
Start by trying to decode the dream
Take the initial step by trying to decode the meaning of the vision. Scary as it may be, try to recall every single detail and focus on understanding what it conveys. Is it a past experience that is troubling you? Or are you seeing them because of some kind of guilt? Relax and meditate, let the inner eye open and make the revelation to you. You can even check out with a psychic reader to help you with this. Websites like Psychic 2 Tarot connect you with expert psychics and clairvoyants who can guide you about handling such a problem.
Maintain a journal that records your dreams
Most psychic readers suggest that you should maintain a journal to record your dreams. You can go through the journal periodically to see if there are repeat dreams or some kind of pattern. Those taking professional help can benefit this way as they will have something useful to share with the counselor. If it shows repetition or a pattern, this indicates that the spirits are trying to convey a message.
A scary dream does not always signify misfortune
Scary dreams can definitely bring sleepless nights and cause trauma. But rest assured, they do not always mean that something bad is going to happen. In fact, it may signify a wish that you want to be fulfilled, not an anxiety that scares you.
Seeing these dreams in a new light will give you the strength to deal with them in a better way.
Make a connection with your spirit guides
Your spirit guides can be your saviors and help you overcome the fears related to scary dreams. These are the pure souls that guide you and give you positive energy. Try to connect with them and seek their help to interpret these dreams and also drive them away. Befriend them, trust them and they will be there to help.
Try out spiritual grounding to regain balance
Spiritual grounding refers to attaining a balance between the physical and spiritual energies by connecting with the earth. Take barefooted nature walks, smell the fragrances, feel the fresh air and eat foods that grow within the ground. Connecting with the earth keeps away negativity and ensures the flow of positive energy.
Scary dreams can be unnerving but this does not mean that you cannot deal with them. Lots of determination and a little help from a psychic guide can take you a long way.