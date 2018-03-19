Street Fighter 2 Rebooted Right Into Augmented Reality

116 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Almost every childhood at least experienced Street Fighter 2 if not lived it.

Arguably the best video game of our childhoods has been, cleverly, rebooted into the 21st century. Street Fighter 2, originally released in 1991 was deeply loved and well known. Whilst it was followed by the rest of the series, including an instalment in 2016, many people hold this as their favourite.

Augmented reality is not an easy frontier to cross if you want to keep it fun and usable. But, fear not, it is here. And it looks great.

Watch this trailer:

It might have a few bumps that need ironing out but all games do. we are just happy to see it back and especially happy to see that car destroyed again.

Looks like the players, who have long grown up, finally have an excuse to grow back down again.