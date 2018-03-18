WATCH: Wes Anderson’s Newest Stop-motion Animation Teaser

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Wes Anderson’s latest stop-motion masterpiece, Isle of Dogs, has been teased even more. This week saw the release of an interview with all the main cast, but with a twist…

Watch the video below:

The video highlights Bryan Cranston (Chief), Bill Murray (Boss) Edward Norton (Rex), Liev Schreiber (Spots), F. Murray Abraham (Jupiter), Jeff Goldblum (Duke), Scarlett Johansson (Nutmeg), Bob Balaban (King), and Tilda Swinton (Oracle). Each actor did a voice over interview with their characters being animated to say it.

You can see in Fox’s ‘Making of’ clip that a lot goes into stop-motion animation. This little clip would have taken a long time to create, making us all the more grateful. Just this little feature shows the humour and the characters behind the film. Rex, for instance, is talking to a microphone and constantly bumping into it with his nose. This fits Edward Norton’s dialogue and shows the immense creativity of the crew.

Wes Anderson is known for his amazing use of colour and texture in his films. Isle of Dogs already looks beautiful and we cannot wait to see it. The film is out in cinemas on 30th March 2018.

Check out Wes Anderson’s move into the Art World