Choosing An Appellate Lawyer For Your Criminal Case

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

If you are in search of a criminal appeals lawyer, you have already stepped into the legal quicksand. At this point, you need to choose an appellate lawyer, who can effectively help you out of the mess. If you fail to do so; you can get sucked into the quicksand of legal system without a hope to come out.

So, we are introducing you to the steps needed to winnow through the pool of appellate attorneys.

Evaluate Multiple Options – When you are involved in a criminal case, it is common to get panicked. But, don’t let your panic or fear get over your logic and intelligence. Don’t rush to hand-over your case to the first appellate lawyer you see or are recommended. Do your research, ask people who may have undergone your situation and also ask your trial lawyer for some recommendations. When you have a list of good appellate lawyers, you’ll be able to choose the best among them.

Don’t Make Cost the Primary Selection Scale – A slight difference of skills and experience among criminal appeals lawyers can bring a vast difference in your case. So, don’t choose an appellate lawyer for your criminal case in the manner you choose food items from the restaurant’s menu card; cost should be the secondary thing while choosing an attorney. In law practice, you actually get what you pay for. So, don’t necessarily settle for the lowest costing lawyer. First, compare the attorneys based on their skills, experiences, ethical ratings, and respect among the peers. Keep the budget on the side track while filtering out great lawyers from the list of good ones.

Choose a Lawyer Not the Group – Most of the practicing attorneys are part of one or the other law firm. It is actually good if your attorney belongs to a reputed firm, but, don’t take your decisions based solely on the name of the law firm. You need to know from the day one about the lawyer who will be handling your appeal. You should meet the lawyer in person to discuss your case and get his or her opinion on the same. Meeting in person will help you in evaluating the attorney and taking an informed decision.

Look for the important traits – Keep all your senses active when you go and meet attorneys for your case. A good appellate attorney must be a great orator as well as a writer. If the lawyer is not able to write the brief of your case clearly and persuasively, the request for an oral argument may not be granted. And, if your appellate lawyer is not sharp-witted and eloquent he won’t be able to argue your case with a multi-judge panel.

Respect the Lawyer’s Preference – Last but not the least! Choose a lawyer who seems zealous about your case. If you find everything perfect but the lawyer is unwilling to take your case, you should look for the other option. You should also stay wary of the lawyer who is taking your case just to add some bucks to his income. The attorney who is enthusiastic about your case will be the one who will put all his efforts to win the appeal.

Hope you find a good criminal case attorney to represent you effectively in front of the appellant judges panel.