What Watching Batman Movies Can Teach You About Running A Business

If you’ve made the decision to forsake the 9 to 5 and go into business for yourself, you likely understand the value of finding influence and guidance wherever you can. But this doesn’t need to come from business mentors, awkward networking events or golfing retreats. You should take tips from wherever you can get them, no matter how unorthodox the source may be. You might think that watching superhero movies is an enjoyable pastime and little more, but watching Batman movies can yield some surprising insights that can be applied to your business ventures.
Sure, Bruce Wayne is a wealthy industrialist and the head of a business empire, but even in his caped and cowled adventures there’s a lot that even seasoned entrepreneurs can learn from him…
Trust in your employees
In Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, we see that Bruce Wayne’s nocturnal exploits wouldn’t be half so successful if he didn’t place his trust in his faithful butler Alfred (Michael Caine) or the resourceful Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman). As smart and committed as Bruce Wayne is he knows that even he can’t manage his nightly enterprise alone, so he places his trust (and his secrets) to these loyal friends. Just like Batman, you need to put your trust in their employees, their skills and experience. They will likely be able to come up with ideas that would never ever have occurred to you.
Always have the right tools for the task at hand
From remote controlled Batarangs to shark repellent Bat Spray, since 1966 we’ve seen Batman use his impressive arsenal of gadgets to combat evil time and again on the big screen. Of course, most bootstrapped companies don’t have Bruce Wayne’s resources, but they still need to invest prudently in the right tools, services and support if they’re to hope to grow their business. Invest in a digital marketing firm, Managed IT support like Red Key Solutions and the industry specific tools and infrastructure you need for business success. Keeping overheads down is admirable, but it shouldn’t be allowed to impede your growth.
Learn from your mistakes
2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice made a bold choice in casting Ben Affleck’s Batman as the villain opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman in DC’s first big screen superhero mashup. At the end of the second act Bruce realizes that he was wrong about the Man of Steel and spends the rest of the movie trying to make it right. An act that results in his forming the Justice League along with Wonder Woman. In your business, you’ll quickly find that your mistakes are more instructive than your victories. It’s when we’re absolutely sure that we’re right that we’re the most prone to screwing up. By all means be risk averse, but view your mistakes as an integral part of your learning curve. They usually make you a better entrepreneur and your business will be stronger for them.
Never give up!
One of the most enduring qualities in the Batman mythology is how he never gives up, even in the face of insurmountable odds. We’ve seen it over and over again in the movies. When his Batwing was shot down by The Joker, when his back was broken by Bane and when his Batmobile was hijacked by the Penguin. Over the course of your entrepreneurial career, you’ll likely face these same insurmountable odds and experience your own share of setbacks and calamities.
Through it all, be like Batman… Never give up!