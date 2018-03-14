The Value Of Automation In Digital Marketing

In his New York Times Bestselling Book, The Four Hour Workweek, Tim Ferriss discusses the value of automation and encourages us all to embrace it – whether that’s automating our weekly grocery staples by setting up an online order to repeat each week, outsourcing tasks to the international world of cost effective freelancers, or automating our digital lives so that we’re not constantly living in reaction to the time draining pressures of social media.
In this article we’re going to look at automating a number of the most time consuming digital tasks the majority of business owners contend with. There are a whole host of automation focused apps that you should find out more about, but in this article, we’re going to look at a few fundamentals of automating your digital life and hopefully point you in the right direction.
The digitally connected world we live in, can be incredibly harmful to us living a balanced and successful life; particularly in terms of our emotional wellbeing and social lives.
One of the best ways to ensure a more balanced life, is to automate your digital marketing by creating a network of automated process, systems, and apps to automatically take care of marketing tasks such as following up on emails, posting to facebook, and so on… of course, you might be of the mindset that you want the control or cost savings of building your own website rather than outsourcing such an important task – but in the long run, as a business owner, your focus should be on building the business rather than the website and outsourcing to a professional might be the most cost effective solution (particularly in consideration of your time)… or, you could use a site like wix.com that leverages a lot of automated design technology to speed up the process.
There are plenty of time-starved business owners frantically sending out an email to a customer thanking them for their order and letting them know when it will be shipped. The key point with automation is that it frees your time to be working ‘on’ the business at a strategic level rather than ‘in’ the business where you are wasting your time doing the same job as a low-level employee
Managing your social media marketing campaigns can be extremely time consuming. Many business owners consider hiring a virtual assistant in order to manage this time consuming task though there there are several free apps such as hootsuite and buffer that can help you automate this task.
Your marketing funnel is made up of several stages through which browsers (who will hopefully go on to become customers) move from first awareness of your brand or website through to making a purchase. A marketing funnel is essentially the process of converting a visitor or browser into a paying customer, and sites such as Clickfunnels can automate this process in a very efficient and visually engaging way.
If you’ve ever accidentally spilled a glass of water on your laptop, lost your phone, or had the despair of hard drive failure you’ll have most likely heard the words “did you back-up your files” and if you didn’t, this is the point where you begin to feel overwhelmed by a sense of frustration and kicking yourself. That said, keeping on track of backing up your files can be time consuming, which is why automating your file transfer can make your life a lot easier and offer a sense of security and certainty that allows you to relax.