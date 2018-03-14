Back To The Soundboard… Have You Got What It Takes To Start A Record Label?

213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Pexels

It’s the dream for so many of us; setting up a suave record label is the epitome of trendy in the modern world. Regardless of your music tastes, from Eminem to Marilyn Manson, to acid jazz/funk/soul/electro, it’s not just about stood there in your tweeds looking thoughtful. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into setting up a record label that goes the distance. What needs to be done? And have you got what it takes?

Pick Your Branding

What type of music do you want to promote? Are you more into grime and hip hop, or do you want to see guitars make a comeback? Picking your name, and branding is all about the image you want to portray. So, in deciding on your branding and image early on, this will help you to maintain an identity. Make sure you research your competitors, especially in your local area, but also in the genre you want to be recognized.

Protect Your Product

Can you set up a website, maintain contact with the acts you want to represent, and start to get their music out there? If so, you’ve got to make sure that everything is protected legally and electronically. It’s not just about understanding the legalities in terms of what you can and can’t do, but if your website gets hacked, this could mean a lot of business downtime that has a knock on effect. With something like music, it requires a lot of data storage on websites, so it’s vital that you pick a server that can handle the data. There are IT support companies that you can outsource to do all this for you, such as Refresh Technologies, that can monitor the server and take care of all the technical problems, leaving you to focus on the business and the music.

Know The Money Side

The issue of royalties in music now is very thorny one. Knowing the money side and what you can do to earn a crust, not just for you, but for the musicians, is like the holy grail in the modern music industry. One of the biggest ways for bands to earn a living now is to sell merchandise. If you, can provide distributors for their merchandise, and this is going to be a key approach to bringing bands onto your record label. The big problem with record labels now is that they don’t like to take a chance and have a 3 or 4 album deal. Many bands just have deal covering one EP. And on top of this, the minimal returns unknown bands get through streaming, it’s no surprise that they turn to the merchandise as the primary earner.

Keep It Going!

Once you’ve hit a niche, and got a system going, keep it up! It’s the first 6 to 12 months in any business that is the most difficult. And a record label, for all the cool points that you earn, is about knuckling down and getting the music out there, which means lots of promotion, a lot of concerts, but also following up with new acts and see what’s out there. To quote Eminem, “kick ass in the morning and take names in the evening”!