Oil Drilling Plan Gives Us Yet Another Reason To Hate Trump, But Are We Being Fair This Time?

We all care about our oceans. They’re sacred in their unknown quantity, and we need the things to live. Experts certainly suggest we’d be in deep water without them…or not, as it were. Either way, we’re always making efforts to protect oceans, reduce pollution, and clean oil spills. It should come as no surprise, then, that Donald Trump’s offshore drilling plan came up against protests in California last month. Several hundred people turned up to show their opposition amidst warnings of harm to wildlife and despoiled beaches. And, of course, fears about oil spills increase whenever we talk about oil and the ocean.

While it’s hard to deny the damage a larger oil drilling project could do, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that this isn’t the most significant risk they face. Oil spills from projects like this rightly get extensive media coverage. But, they aren’t actually the leading cause of oil pollution in the ocean. In fact, tanker spills only represent only 8% of the oil in our oceans.What’s more, projects such as these often turn to companies like Oil Water Separator Technologies to ensure oil is kept separate from our oceans. Of course, that doesn’t mean we should embrace the changes with open arms. But, perhaps we should also spend time concentrating on these three less-publicized reasons for ocean oil pollution.



Your car



While few people realize it, our cars are actually the leading reason for oil in the oceans. They certainly do far more damage than companies who ship the stuff. When we drive, our cars leave residues of oil all over the roads. When it rains, that stuff pours straight into our oceans. While the damage may not be as noticeable as a massive oil spill, it’s there under the surface. And, you can be sure it’s doing substantial damage to the ocean you love and protect. Spare a thought for that next time you start up your car engine.



Dumped down the drain

We all know we shouldn’t put oil down the drain. But, it’s so much easier than waiting for the stuff to cool and finding other ways to dispose of it. Well, tough luck, because that oil you dumped down the drain found its way into the ocean. And, it’s doing some damage, alright. In fact, oil from drains is close behind cars as being top-runner for this. So, it might be time to find some alternative ways to dispose of the stuff.



A weekend on the yacht



Though you wouldn’t think it, recreational boats are also guilty in these stakes. While it’s hard to judge these unreported spills, it’s fair to say that us mere mortals are more likely to spring a leak than the professionals. What’s more, filling up your yacht before heading out on a hot day will lead to oil expansion. And, when that happens, you can be sure you’re leaving at least some residue behind you. That weekend on the yacht isn’t looking so carefree now, is it?

