The Future Of TV Is In Your Hands

Image Credit: Pexels

Since its arrival, TV has been one of the most popular ways to receive content. As people, we are all information hungry all the time and TV has brought is sights and sounds from around the world, not to mention opinions, stories and new research and ideas. But, as streaming services like Netflix take control of the waves, what does the future of TV look like?

Let’s Go OTT

What is OTT? You ask. Well, in short, OTT is an “over the top” media service such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, but also including services like iTunes or Google Play which allow you to buy a digital version of whatever you plan to watch. If you haven’t heard of it before, you are almost guaranteed to have used at least one of the service providers.

OTT is a good starting point for looking at the future of media because this is where the masses are quickly shifting to. Essentially, we would rather wait for a year for a whole series to arrive on Netflix than be sat down ready at a particular time every week for the next 10 weeks (or however long).

Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality

Augmented, mixed and virtual reality have made their appearance and while they are certainly not mainstream yet, there is a pretty good chance that they will be in the near future.

Now, it might seem that these technologies are mostly being used for game development, and for now they are, but games aren’t just about shooting up alien species, they are also about telling stories and working your way through a set narrative. You might call this passive story telling.

Personalization and Understanding

Once you have the idea of what augmented and virtual reality could do, the options really start to expand. If you can tell a story while your “reader” participates, what is stopping you from creating a story that can be manipulated and changed by the reader? What if story telling became more about creating a simulated world you could step into and interact with than forcing the reader down a particular narrative? In fact, what if you could create a simulacrum of our world that people could use to experiment with and play in?

There is so much that the future could hold and it is important that we begin shaping it now. This means that while speculation about what TV might be is all very well, we also need to ensure that it is an inclusive vision. A big part of the personalization that could happen should certainly be the inclusion of minorities within TV and a greater emphasis on female characters of depth. There is plenty of room for improvement here, and you don’t even need a cool VR system to sort it out.

Shaping the future of TV is a job for everyone, not just those who own the big channels or get to commission new stories or documentaries. Already the people have made it clear that services like Netflix are more appealing to them. Now, we need to show that we are looking for complex characters, diverse casts and characters, different people taking lead roles and new idea being explored and portrayed. And you can do all of that with the push of a button right from your sofa. The future of TV is in your hands.