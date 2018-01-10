VIDEO: Meet Masato Toda -Japan’s Hardest Riding Street Snowboarder

Cinematography, Yutaro Hirakami, Ryoki Ogawa

Leave the skateboard at home. Snowboards are the new cool.

Masato Toda’s edit is overflowing with style, and being set to A$AP ROCKY’s ‘Long Live A$AP’ it just became an instant classic. The Dirty Pimp crew member from Japan tears through the streets on his snowboard. The music timed well with every drop of the snowboard leaves you in awe of a skill you wish you had.

Masato Toda is probably the coolest snowboarder in the east. He has starred in adverts for companies like Adidas.

Not much is known about Masato Toda or his crew. All we do know is every video they make is dripping with awesomeness. Keep any eye out for the Far East Gang in 2018.

