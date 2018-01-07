Apple Faces $999 Billion Lawsuit for Slowing Down Old iPhones

Photo: rawpixel.com via Unsplash

Apple has definitely had a rough start to 2018. The company has found itself in a Lawsuit for 999 Billion Dollars.

This Law suit started when Apple made the decision to slow down their older model iPhones. The company made this decision allegedly to keep the older model phones from crashing due to battery problems.

The Lawsuit started not because Apple slowed down their phones, but because they failed to inform the public of the change.

Since they didn’t inform the public of the change many people were lead to believe they needed to buy a new phone instead of just replacing the battery.

To try and alleviate some of the lawsuits, the company is lowering the price of a new phone battery.

For older generation phones, the price for a new battery went from $75 to $29.

