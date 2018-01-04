Blaze Up: Recreational Weed Legalized In California

100 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Attention Ganja Smokers! Buy your one way tickets to California because recreational weed has officially been legalized in the state. Doors to recreational cannabis shops opened on Monday, causing celebration for pot smokers all over the state.

It’s 4:20 Somewhere

Weed Legalization is not just beneficial for weed smokers, though. Creating this new market means more jobs, and more money. In fact, the market is estimated to grow to about $7 billion by the year 2020. You must be over 21 to purchase weed in the state.

Medicinal weed has been legal in the state for the past two decades. But the decision to legalize weed recreationally is a huge turning point for the rapidly growing cannabis industry. California is now the sixth state to legalize it for recreational use. Its predecessors are Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Nevada.

The lines were as long as Disneyland lines this past Monday morning. About 200 people rang in the new year by purchasing the newly legal weed. Check out this video from ABC News for a closer look at the positives and negatives of the legalization.

California has always been notorious for how easy it was to get weed there. But these new laws are a true game changer. Perhaps more states will follow suit, but for the time being, whenever you say that it’s 4:20 somewhere, just know that you are referring to California.

