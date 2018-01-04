Never Before Seen Pictures Of Prince 40 Years Later Finally Shown In A Recently Published Book

Photo: Robert Whitman

228 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Good news for any Prince fans. Recently, around 648 images of Prince before his well-deserved fame were uncovered and published by one Robert Whitman. A year and a half after this death, fans of the icon get to see never before seen pictures of Prince in all its glory in the just-published book named “Prince Pre Fame”. It comes as sort of a 40th-anniversary gift as Whitman recalls first meeting the young star and early career of Prince.

Taken in 1977, these photos come from when Prince had just been talent scouted by Owen Husney and Gary Levinson. Since this was to be the first time the world would be introduced to Prince, they needed promotional shots.

Over the years not many pictures of Prince were taken where he actually had a smile on his face, so, within this collection of pictures, It’s nice to see his pearly whites, even if they are in their earlier years.

Another nice addition to the picture collection is a poem from the one and only Spike Lee.

The only downside to it all: It’ll set you back about $744. However, 10% of the profits go towards The Foundation for AIDS research.

If you liked this article, why not check out another article about even more rare pictures of Prince HERE