Lance Walsh is a fruit salesman who seems to have his finger so effortlessly on London’s fashion pulse.

57-year-old Lance Walsh has been living and working in England all of his life. He has his own fruit stand set up in London where he spends his days selling fresh produce and taking pictures with obsessed fans — some of whom travel thousands of miles to see him modeling his outfits for the public.

Walsh made a name for himself when he started wearing stylish clothing to work, every day, by the brand Supreme. As he attracted attention from passers-by, his reputation grew. Eventually he was discovered by street photographer Ben Awin, who made Walsh an Instagram account so others could see his impeccable fashion sense. Since then his popularity has grown and gone international. Here are some of his more well-known outfits:

When’s the last time you saw someone pull off a Scarface parody T-shirt that well?

As a fashion enthusiast, Walsh has had a knack for dressing well all of his life. His grandmother worked in a cashmere shop, when he was little, so he’s had a taste for fashion since he was young and was still wearing the cashmere samples his grandmother would bring home for him.

Walsh has adopted the motto “If I like something, I get it,” as his own, to let everyone who follows him know that he is by no means a follower. Lance Walsh is a trend-setter.

