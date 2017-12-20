Home / Fashion / British Street Vendor Lance Walsh Is London’s New Fashion Expert

British Street Vendor Lance Walsh Is London’s New Fashion Expert

By on 20th December 2017

Lance Walsh is a fruit salesman who seems to have his finger so effortlessly on London’s fashion pulse.

57-year-old Lance Walsh has been living and working in England all of his life. He has his own fruit stand set up in London where he spends his days selling fresh produce and taking pictures with obsessed fans — some of whom travel thousands of miles to see him modeling his outfits for the public.

Walsh made a name for himself when he started wearing stylish clothing to work, every day, by the brand Supreme. As he attracted attention from passers-by, his reputation grew. Eventually he was discovered by street photographer Ben Awin, who made Walsh an Instagram account so others could see his impeccable fashion sense. Since then his popularity has grown and gone international. Here are some of his more well-known outfits:

 

Puffa Season Part One ❄️ – 📸 @ben_awin

A post shared by Lance (@dinneranddance) on

Supreme x Akira ⚔️ – 📸 @ben_awin

A post shared by Lance (@dinneranddance) on

Brooklyn Berwick St / 📷 @ben_awin 🌩

A post shared by Lance (@dinneranddance) on

@suptalk @basementapproved #basementapproved #suptalk taken by Daniel Virin

A post shared by Lance (@dinneranddance) on

When’s the last time you saw someone pull off a Scarface parody T-shirt that well?

As a fashion enthusiast, Walsh has had a knack for dressing well all of his life. His grandmother worked in a cashmere shop, when he was little, so he’s had a taste for fashion since he was young and was still wearing the cashmere samples his grandmother would bring home for him.

Walsh has adopted the motto “If I like something, I get it,” as his own, to let everyone who follows him know that he is by no means a follower. Lance Walsh is a trend-setter.

Interested in seeing more street photography? (Well you are now.) Check out New York-based photographer Mark Iantosca’s work here.

I’m an English major at Montclair State University, with a minor in creative writing. I started writing short horror fiction when I was six years old, and hope to publish some original pieces some time in the near future. In addition to writing, I enjoy singing, drawing, and acting. Every two weeks, you can see me in my finest lingerie (and about two solid inches of makeup) acting in the Rocky Horror Picture Show with the Home of Happiness in Montclair, NJ. My passion in life is watching people slowly disintegrate their relationships, with others, over arguments like the “Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll” debate. I enjoy long walks in the woods, and I’ve never seen a dolphin up close.

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *