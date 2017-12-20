VIDEO: Matchstick Productions Drop Everything For Best Powder Ever!

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Matchstick Productions wins 2017 Powder Magazine Video Awards for Best Powder. With best powder ever seen by camera man.

Skiing is becoming more and more popular each day, with a growing community of people.The 2017 Powder Magazine is a specialised ski magazine. This year Matchsticks Productions won one of their (annual) awards for the Video Award for Best Powder.

Matchstick Production is a film making company who specialise in skiing videos. Who doesn’t love a good skiing video? Snow – sorry I mean powder – flying around, slow-motion flips, tricks and of course the falls.

The camera man of this video said it was the deepest powder he has ever seen. Which is probably how they won best powder. The video includes professionals such as Eric Hjorleifson, Mark Amba and Chris Rubens. Between these three they know the sport better than most and consequently the snow.

Badass people in Badass snow.

