Disney Now Owns 27% Of The Entire US Cinema Industry

Photo: Disney

Disney is already taking in 65% of any ticket earnings for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And now they are also taking over 27% of the US cinema industry.

There is no escaping The House of Mouse, the cinema Mogul known as Disney. Throughout my childhood as a millennial; Disney was the centre of its universe. This is not going to change anytime soon. Especially now that Disney owns 27% of the US cinema industry.

Back in 2012, Disney bought 21st Century Fox in $52.4 Billion Dollar deal, (That is around £39 Billion).

As well as the acquiring the studios through the deal, Disney gained a majority of Hulu; Fox’s streaming service. Disney is also taking control of Fox’s intellectual property.

So the characters in X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Deadpool, are now under Disney and Marvel’s wing. This collaboration allows future crossovers with other Marvel films.

Other franchises that will now belong to Disney are the Avatar series, the Alien movies, Ice Age, the rebooted Planet of the Apes, The Simpsons even Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more.

By adding these franchises to Disney’s portfolio, along with the addition of Hulu, the possibility of a Disney streaming service is becoming more real, enough to rival Netflix and Amazon.

What is happening to the future of the cinema industry?

Well in 2018 which is a less than a month away, there will only be 5 major US studios; Disney-Fox, Warner Bros, Sony, Universal and Paramount.

According to The Numbers, here are the studio’s percentages of market shares:

Disney (Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar) + Fox (20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000): 27%

Warner (DC films and New Line Cinema): 19.7%

Universal (Focus Features and Dreamworks): 14.7%

Sony(Tristar and Columbia pictures) : 8.5%

Paramount (Nickelodeon and paramount animations): 4.9%

So we can see that Disney in a dominant financial position is killing it! The House of Mouse has become a Hollywood Powerhouse in under a decade, so let’s see what surprises they have for us in 2018.

