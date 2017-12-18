Surprise! Medical Marijuana Is Not Dangerous W.H.O Confirms

Image Via: Getty Images

Can’t Control It Anymore

The World Health Organization(WHO? Lol…) has FINALLY confirmed: medical marijuana poses no health risks. Now I know there are people out there who will disagree with science. But come on people, welcome to the 21st century. Medical marijuana is here to stay! The 27 page report can be seen here. Essentially, the report from WHO states that cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive ingredient in medical marijuana, is not addictive. This is a major step forward in the decriminalization of medical marijuana on the federal level.

“CBD has been demonstrated as an effective treatment of epilepsy in several clinical trials […] There is also preliminary evidence that CBD may be a useful treatment for a number of other medical conditions. […] To date, there is no evidence of recreational use of CBD or any publichealth related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

CBD has been used in numerous products such as gums, oils, and beverages, among multiple other products. These products target chronic pain, stress, and help boost the body’s immune system. CBD has been successful in treating epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and cancer.

But Wait, Don’t Use It

According to an article from Newsweek, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization stated that the report does NOT explicitly recommend the use of cannabidiol. The report merely states that CBD should not be controlled on an international level. Each country can decide for itself how it chooses to regulate.

“Saying it should not be scheduled for international control means that it should not be prohibited, at the international level, to produce and supply it for specific purposes, such as medical treatment and research, given that WHO has not so far seen evidence of potential for abuse or harm from cannabidiol. As to what is legal or illegal, that comes under national law, so it is up to countries to decide.”

The controversy surrounding weed continues to be a nationwide argument. Though it is still illegal on a federal level, many states have voted to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana. Other countries, like Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Germany, have begun the first steps towards legalizing marijuana. This study from WHO is a big win for the push towards federal decriminalization of marijuana in the United States. Weed is coming up y’all!

