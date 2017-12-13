Do you ever wonder how technology is being used? There are so many interesting and unusual ways in which technology is being employed to make the world better or simply a little more fun. Even the most basic and everyday forms of tech can be used in fascinating ways, and there’s something wonderful about that. It’s time to have a look at some of the most interesting uses for everyday tech right now, so read on to learn more.
Improving Crop Yields With Cloud Tech
Agriculture might seem like an industry focused on old and traditional ways of getting things done but it’s as important as ever to break new new ground in this industry. Right now, cloud technology is playing a big part in improving how crop yields turn out. Data can be gathered, assessed and stored using this technology. It can then tell farmers which steps should be taken to improve and maximise the yield going forward.
iPads Used During Surgical Procedures
The ways in which mobile and tablet tech are changing the way we do things are in incredible. And one method of using iPads in particular is very impressive indeed. A tablet has been combined with augmented reality to create a visual overlay that can be projected onto the patient’s body to map out what needs to be done in detail. It’s been done in Germany put could soon be used all over the world.
Front-Facing Smartphone Cameras Battling Election Fraud
Election fraud is a major concern, whether real or feared, in many corners of the globe. Nowadays, companies like Smartmatic are taking steps to ensure election fraud doesn’t become a major issue. Front-facing camera on smartphones can be used to take selfies, just like people do every day. But instead of being a display of vanity, they can be used to identify voters and ensure each person votes once.
Simple Gaming Tech Creating Infinite Touchscreens
Simple technology which was used to enhance the gaming experience of Xbox 360 users is now being used to project virtual touchscreens onto pretty much every surface. This is new ground for the tech, and it’s still being developed and enhanced in different ways. In theory, it could relegate conventional touchscreens to history as every surface has the potential to be turned into a touchscreen now.
Wearable Tech Used For Sports Practice
Sport has long been at the forefront of tech adoption and that’s because teams are always look for clever ways to get an advantage over their opponents. It really is as simple as that. Wearable tech is the next stage in this process, as things like Google glasses are now being used by NFL teams that want to gain greater insight as they train and practice. There’s no reason why this can’t spread to other teams’ training routines too.
The uses of technology are many and plentiful, and they’re not always as you’d expect. As technology improves and spreads, the tech we’re familiar with will continue to be used in all kinds of unexpected ways.