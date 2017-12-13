Cards Against Humanity Hopes To Save America

Image: Cards Against Humanity / Gerd Altmann via Pixabay

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

In case you missed it, last month everyone’s favorite game, Cards Against Humanity, rolled out quite the philanthropic campaign. The crusade, entitled “Save America”, was an attempt to stop Donald Trump’s promise to build his wall between Mexico and the U.S. Now, the game’s manufacturers are undertaking another little altruistic measure, just in time for the holidays.

For every person that subscribed to the “Save America” campaign last month, $15 was donated to Cards Against Humanity to help block Trump’s wall. 150,000 people donated. That’s a lot of dollars. The party game creators have now decided to use that money to fight another national problem: income inequality. Families who live below the poverty line will receive said money.

The company just created a new website with the headline: Cards Against Humanity Redistributes Your Wealth. The site explains that the company wants to “tackle the biggest issue in the world: wealth inequality”. The website also features testimonials and thank yous from some of the subscribers.

In a recent statement, the team said:

“Today, eight men own the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of humanity (almost 4 billion people). Most Americans can’t come up with $400 in an emergency, and one in four American households have zero or negative wealth. That is truly fucked.”

The people who originally signed up for “Save America” completed a survey assessing their backgrounds (occupation, debt, basic info). By cross-referencing background info with U.S. Census feedback, participants were ranked by wealth . Using Census info on median household income, the ranking decided who most needed money out of the original campaign’s subscribers.

The wealthiest contributors (about 140,000 people) will receive no money. The next 10,000 subscribers will reap a full refund of their original donation. Lastly, the “poorest people” on the donation list will receive a check for $1,000, “paid for by everyone else.”

The Cards Against Humanity team goes on to write,

“Our lawyers advised against our first choice – a campaign to eat all the rich people and live in their houses – so we settled for something more achievable.”

Simply giving $1,000 to 100 people won’t solve income inequality, but the game company is aware of this. Rather, they hope the stories and endorsements of the people they’re helping will inspire others to do the same and donate to those struggling to pay for the most basic of necessities.

Watch here as the company explains even more about their plan:

Thanks, Cards Against Humanity, for saving America!

Can this game company get even more savage? The answer is yes, take a look here.