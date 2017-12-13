WATCH: This Short Film Features Some Of The Best Skaters

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Skateboarding has long history of being really awesome. Over the years that hasn’t changed much. This video, featuring some of the stars in the skating world today proves that.

These skateboard stars tour around the world hitting 18 different cities and shredding them up in an epic way. If you were ever a fan of skateboarding or ever thought it was no longer cool you really need to check this out. Skateboarding didn’t stop in the 90’s or with the retirement of Tony Hawk. The scene is alive and thriving. Skateboarding is truly as awesome as ever.

