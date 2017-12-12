“Too Young To Wed” Photo Workshop Empowers Child Marriage Survivors

Weddings are something so many girls look forward to. But it is something they hope to have in their future, not their present. Child marriage is a serious problem in the world. This photo project is working to expose people to the truth.
Too Young to Wed is a nonprofit organization that aims to stop child marriage. According to Girls Not Brides (GNB), 15 million girls are married before the age of 18.
When Josephine Kulea was 9 years old, every other week, one of her classmates would stop coming to school. One by one they were first circumcised and then married off to men more than 30 to 40 years older than them, many of whom were already married to other women. Kulea was somewhat fortunate. Though she was circumcised in preparation for marriage, she had the support of her mother, who championed her education and resisted family pressure to marry her off at a young age. Kulea has since helped create the @SamburuGirlsFoundation, which rescues girls escaping traditional practices, such as child marriage and female circumcision, also known as female genital mutilation / cutting (FGM/C). “[Our work] is very difficult, because there is no political will or support,” said Kulea, noting that even though the law supports her efforts, the very traditional community adamantly resists any change in these rituals. Earlier this year, Kenya became the 19th country to join the African Union's Campaign to End Child Marriage, which aims to speed up change across Africa by encouraging governments to develop strategies to raise awareness of child marriage and address it’s harmful repercussions. Since then, the effort has attracted a burgeoning roster of child advocates, from government officials and religious authorities to traditional leaders and former child brides—all committed to serving as champions of change in Africa. . This image is part of a 175-image exhibition titled “Too Young to Wed,” which is the inaugural exhibition at the new L’Arche du Photojournalisme, atop at the prestigious Grand Arche de la Defense in Puteaux, Paris. Many of the images were made #onassignment for @natgeo. The show, which opened June 1 and runs through Sept. 24, is complete with educational information about the dangers of #childmarriage and the efforts underway around the world to end the practice – including our work at our nonprofit organization of the same name, @TooYoungToWed. @letoitdelagrandearche #samburugirlsfoundation @canonusa #explorersoflight @packardfdn
You may think that the problem is far away, but child marriage does not just happen in developing countries. GNB states that in the United States alone, about 248,000 children had been married between the years 2000 and 2010. 25 states do not have a minimum age below which a child is not allowed to marry.
This terrifying problem inspired Stephanie Sinclair to create the nonprofit Too Young to Wed in 2012.
The photo workshop aims to raise awareness while also empowering the survivors of child marriage. The survivors are given a camera and taught some basic photography skills. They then pair up with other young girls and share their stories, however much in depth they choose to. After they feel a bit more comfortable with each other, they begin to photograph each other.
Photo by @stephsinclairpix // Modestar, age 15, gets reacquainted with her camera as she prepares to be a student mentor in @tooyoungtowed's second Tehani Photo Workshop in Maralal, Kenya. She was rescued by the Samburu Girls Foundation just weeks before the start of last year's workshop. . Named after an eight-year-old child bride in Yemen, the workshop brings together 18 brave girls — including 6 student instructors from last year’s workshop — who escaped their marriages and were allowed to pursue their education through the support of the Samburu Girls Foundation. . Please see the most recent link in our bio for behind the scenes stories about our incredible five-day workshop, where child marriage survivors not only gain the skills to become budding photojournalists, but learn tools to manage their trauma, express themselves, advocate for girls’ rights and become mentors to subsequent workshop participants. With generous support from @canonusa. #girlscandoanything #createempowerheal #tooyoungtowed #kenya #samburu #endchildmarriage #letgirlslearn #canonusa #girls #canoncps
In an interview with NPR, Stephanie Sinclair said, “The workshop ended up being a form of art therapy, a way to help the girls feel confident that their voice matters.”
The photos are truly stunning and capture the vulnerability and the strength within each girl.
“My father dropped me out of school to be married with an older man,” 16-year-old Modestar said during @tooyoungtowed’s Tehani Photo Workshop in partnership with the @samburugirlsfdn. Through Nov. 28th you can visit www.TOOYOUNGTOWED.ORG/PRINTSALE to purchase an 8.5×11 signed print to support our future workshops. Photo by @stephsinclairpix. #tooyoungotwed #printsale #kenya #girls #letgirlslearn @canonusa
Anita, 15, as photographed by Jane, 15. "Before I attended this workshop, I was afraid to talk in front of people and to share my story but now, I have that courage to talk in front of people and to lead people,” Jane said during @tooyoungtowed’s Tehani Photo Workshop — named after an 8-year-old Yemeni bride — in partnership with the @samburugirlsfdn . The five-day workshop brought together 18 brave girls to not only help them gain the skills to become budding photojournalists, but learn tools to manage their trauma, express themselves, advocate for the rights of girls’ and become mentors to subsequent workshop participants. • Through Nov. 26th you can visit www.TOOYOUNGTOWED.ORG/PRINTSALE to purchase an 8.5×11 signed print of this image to support our future workshops. For those in Washington D.C., you can see some of their images currently on display with the as part of the #WWPh2017 exhibit at the Dupont Underground. #tooyoungotwed #printsale #kenya #girls #letgirlslearn
For a limited time only, you can purchase this gorgeous photograph of child marriage survivor Anita, 15, made by Jane, 15, during our second Tehani Photo Workshop in Maralal, Kenya. The five-day workshop brought together 18 brave girls to not only help them gain the skills to become budding photojournalists, but learn tools to manage their trauma, express themselves, advocate for the rights of girls’ and become mentors to subsequent workshop participants. “When I was ten, my father married me off,” Anita said. “I would like to say to the parents they should educate all the children. They should not discriminate between a boy and girl because boys and girls are equal. Please visit WWW.TOOYOUNGTOWED.ORG/PRINTSALE to purchase one of the girls’ prints or a signed one by TYTW Founder @stephsinclairpix and support our future workshops. @samburugirlsfdn #protectgirlsrights #endchildmarriage #tooyoungotwed #printsale #holidaygiving
This project is nothing but positive. Child marriage and female genital mutilation are serious problems in the world. Stephanie Sinclair’s organization and workshops are amazing steps in the right direction. Let’s keep taking steps and end it all together.
Check out this article you can see people’s raw reactions to a man flaunting his ‘child bride’ off to the public.