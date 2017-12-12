Ugly Sweater Season Has Arrived: PICTURES!

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Holidays are just around the corner!

So what does that mean? Ugly sweater season! And who doesn’t love a good ugly sweater? Featured in movies and your grandmothers closet, these sweaters have become a staple during Christmas dinner. Ugly sweaters used to be an unwanted gift from Aunt Bertha. Now, people go out of their way to find the ugliest sweaters they can. Whether it’s for personal use or as a gift, these fashion statements have gained momentum in recent years. Ugly sweaters have even inspired themed parties in their honor.

The Ugly Sweater Goes National

They’ve become so popular that a national Ugly Sweater Run exists. This 5k advertises itself as “The Merriest 5k of the Year.” It has taken place in New York, Boston, and Seattle, among other cities. This run supports a charity called One Warm Coat. One Warm Coat provides free coats to people in need. So not only do you get to show off your ugly sweater and burn some calories, you are also helping people in need stay warm during the harsh winter conditions. The Ugly Sweater Run is also partnered with Kahlua, so runners 21+ get a smashing(LOL get it, smashed…smashing…ok moving on) treat at the end. But fear not youngins, there is also hot chocolate at the end for all of the under 21 crowd. Overall, this event is family friendly and fun for all. You can even bring your pets!

Thanks to Jorge Garcia braving the cold, we have pictures of all the glorious Christmas jumpers worn during the run in New York. Here’s some inspo for your own ugly sweater parties and events.

Photos courtesy of Jorge Garcia of the New York City Street Photography Collective

Now you have your sweater ideas, check this out for how to ace your office Christmas party.