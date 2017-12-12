Neil Young Archives Online For Free

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Neil Young has opened his online archives to the public, completely free of charge! If you’re a Neil Young fan you have a real reason to be excited.

The Neil Young Archives is a brilliant website, holding the entirety of Neil Young’s career. You will find over 50 years worth of music, dating all the way back to 1963. The archives give you every detail of information that you could possibly want. In addition, if this didn’t already seem great enough, there is still more to come. Neil Young says,

“The archive is designed to be a living document, constantly evolving and including every new recording and film as it is made. It is not yet complete as we are still adding a lot of detail to the older recordings.”

Neil Young has even recorded a welcome message, accessible as soon as you open the archives. Not only does this video give a detailed guide on how to navigate around the archives, it also adds a very personal touch.

You can listen to all of Neil Young’s songs right there on the website; including his solo works and all of his creations as art of a band. When looking through the cabinet, it really does feel like you have access to the real thing. It seems so much more personal than listening via Spotify.

If you’re a Neil Young fan then it is definitely worth checking it out, especially as it is completely free. See also, Making Music In A Digital Age for more on how technology is developing the music industry.