Find Good Office Space Without The Price Tag

When you’re running a small business you’ve got a lot of expenses to deal with, but by far the largest one is office space. When you’re just getting started out you can run things from home on your own and save the money. When you start expanding and bringing more customers on board, that’s just not going to fly. You’ll need more employees to handle the workload and that means you’ll need somewhere to put them. Luckily, there are ways that you can massively reduce the bill for office space.
An Office That Isn’t An Office
Hear me out here, an office space that’s all set up and ready to go is going to cost you. But what about a space that isn’t set up as an office yet? You’re probably thinking that it’s not going to save you money because you need to turn it into a working space but if you think about it, that’s not going to be hugely expensive. Once you’ve got some desks and computers in there, you’re good to go. People can even use their own laptops to begin with until you’ve got the cash to buy computers. You’ll be making savings on the rent every single month if you’re renting an empty space and fitting it out yourself so, although you’ll be spending more to start with, you’ll make that back after a few months.
Pick A Bad Area
A lavish office right in the middle of the city isn’t likely to be in your price range. The same sized property is going to be half the price if it’s in a bad area that isn’t that popular. I’m not suggesting that you open your business in a very dangerous area, but a neighborhood that is a bit rough around the edges is going to be a lot cheaper. You’re not living there remember. The biggest problem with this is that it could put customers off when they see your address but there’s a way around it. There are companies that offer a virtual business address for my small business and then forward digital versions of any post straight to your email. That way you can use an address that looks a bit more legit, while still paying a cheaper price for your office space. It’s also worth remembering that if you’re in a bit of a dodgy area, you should put a bit more focus on securing the office and take valuables home with you.
Share Office Space
With more people working remotely or while they’re on the move, people don’t need as much office space as they once did. Having an entire floor to yourself is too much for a lot of companies and paying out for it is just a huge waste of money. People are getting round this by sharing office spaces with other companies and splitting the cost. If there are only two or three of you, you’ll easily be able to find a couple of desks in a corner of somebody else’s offices.
Renting office space is usually the biggest expense that a small business has, but it doesn’t have to be.