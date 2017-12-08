What Relationship Personality Are You?

Relationships come in all shapes and sizes, and you sometimes find yourself looking at the other relationships in your life, and how they spend their time, thinking ‘how on earth do you enjoy yourselves doing that?’ The answer could be that they are just a different relationship personality to you.
People in relationships usually share a number of common interests, so it’s likely that what you enjoyed doing when you’re single, is exactly what you enjoy doing in a relationship. However, sometimes being in a relationship can change your outlook on life and make you more open to different experiences. Here are the three main relationship personalities and how to recognize them.
The High Lifers
These couples love treating themselves to the good things in life. They like fancy restaurants, champagne, and sparklers sticking out of their dessert. Every time your friends try and organize an evening or weekend to see you, you’re busy. One weekend you’re at a spa retreat being pampered from head to foot, the next you’re off to a concert. In fact, you seem to go to the theatre and concerts so much, that your friends probably suspect you may even be on first name terms with the staff at the TicketOffices. The only question bigger than ‘how do you afford to do all this?’, is ‘where do you keep all your new clothes and souvenirs?’ because you’re rapidly running out of storage space in your apartment.
The Relaxers
If this is you, then your friends may be struggling to spend time with you also, but for very different reasons: They can’t get you to leave your home. After a long day at work, there’s nothing you look forward to better than a nice relaxing evening on the sofa with your partner and a glass of your favorite beverage. As soon as you walk through the door, you’re kicking your shoes off and getting into your comfiest clothes. The weekend? You’ve already made plans to have a much-needed duvet day (like you do every week), and you’re going to have a film marathon together. Last week was Step-Up, this week it’s the Bourne trilogy; because you’re open to new experiences, so long as you don’t have to get dressed for them.
The Thrill-Seekers
If this is you, then you will definitely make time to see your friends, but only so you can tell them all about your latest adventure. Skydiving, rock climbing, a weekend surfing at the beach, and even a skiing holiday, you’ve done it all. They already know this of course; they’ve seen all the Instagram posts, as well as your YouTube montage video, but they deserve to hear a first-person account anyway. Be sure to ask your friends about their lives and what they’ve been up to as well though. Otherwise, you might find that they all become suddenly unavailable when you want to meet up.
Hopefully, you’ve identified a few familiar traits in these relationship personalities. Maybe your particular relationship is a bit more of a hybrid; it’s quite usual for weekday relaxers to be weekend thrill-seekers and vice versa. Whichever personality you are, so long as you’re enjoying life together you can’t go wrong.