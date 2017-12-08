This Is Why Your Friends Become Brand Promoters

Everyone knows at least one or two people who seem to always be promoting a product on social media. Sometimes they’re close friends, although often they’re just people you vaguely remember from school. It can get a bit annoying to be told to buy the latest health product, makeup, cleaning product or jewelry, but at the same time, you can’t help but wonder why they do it. In fact, it’s something people (often women) have been doing for years, even before social media. So why do they choose to promote and sell these products? Is it worth the effort?
It Offers Flexibility
The reason a lot of people, and particularly women who are usually primary caregivers, often choose to be a product promoter is because it offers flexibility. It’s possible to do it in whatever spare time you have, whether you’re posting your referral link on Facebook or organizing an event. This offers a great income solution for lots of people, from parents to people with disabilities who might struggle with a full-time job. Being a brand promoter could be a full-time job and income, but it often offers the opportunity to simply make some extra money too.
It Puts the Promoter in Charge
Many people like the idea of being their own boss. They don’t have to listen to anyone else tell them what to do, and they can decide what to do and when. If you’re a brand or product promoter, you don’t have complete control. There are rules to follow and sometimes targets to meet too. However, it gives the person more control than they might have in a traditional job. They can choose a product they love and decide how much or how little work they put into promoting it. How much they make is partly down to how successful they are.
You Can Promote Products You’re Passionate About
Working for a company you don’t like is never fun. It’s difficult to be interested in your job if you don’t care about the product. But when you choose to be a brand promoter, you can do it for a brand you already love. A lot of people who use Le-Vel Thrive go on to be a promoter for the brand. It’s useful to already know a lot about the products and to be able to get across just how much you love them. It makes a change from selling a product you wouldn’t ever use yourself.
Top Performers Can Get Extra Benefits
Another thing that draws people to being a brand promoter is that they can often get extra benefits. It might give them access to special discounts on products, for example. Plus, there’s usually lots of help to get better at selling and promotion. So even if the brand promotion doesn’t work out, you’ll have new skills you can use in the future.
There are pros and cons to marketing a brand’s products. But there are some clear reasons people are attracted to it, whether they’re right to be or not.