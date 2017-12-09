Home / TV & Film / Tarantino’s Star Trek Film Could Be His Last

Quentin Tarantino’s idea for a new Star Trek film has been accepted by JJ Abrams and Paramount. If he is confirmed as director of the film, it could be his last.

Tarantino has previously expressed the desire to only make 10 films in his life.

So far, he has written and directed 8 critically acclaimed films (Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained) and his ninth is currently in production.

Known for his dark, violent, dialogue-heavy drama, Star Trek would be a significant step away from Tarantino’s previous films.

Alternatively, he could be responsible for pulling Star Trek into a new genre, much like Nolan did for Batman in his Dark Knight Trilogy. J.J. Abrams and Paramount have already broken with tradition, agreeing that the new film will be R-rated.

It has the potential to be an impressive and suitably unorthodox finale for the award-winning director.


Star Trek’s previous trilogy, also produced by Abrams, was met with mixed critical reception. Tarantino himself admitted in an interview with Nerdist Podcast that “The Khan stuff doesn’t work at all,” and that the alternative timeline was a “crappy lawyer loophole.” He said that he was instead “definitely a fan of the original series.”

Abrams and Tarantino are currently working with a group of scriptwriters that includes Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant.

Tarantino’s currently unnamed ninth film is due 9th August 2019.

