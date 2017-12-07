Donald Trump’s Art Causes Stir At Auction Event

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Feature Image Via

Even President Donald Trump’s art is controversial.

Recently at an auction event at Los Angeles’s Julien’s Auctions Donald Trump managed to somehow get involved and cause a fuss. A depiction of the Empire State Building that he drew at a 1995 Mars-a-Logo charity auction made its way into the events gallery. Like everything the President is apart of his drawing caused some outrage.

Tim Luke, the auctioneer at the event, had to answer questions about the piece before the show. “Yes, it’s real,” Luke explained, “The only way I could stomach putting it in the auction is we’re donating the proceeds to NPR”.

Image Via

Once the Trump piece’s turn arrived the star-studded crowd erupted in boos. Luke had to quiet them down, saying “Hold on, hold on. All the proceeds will go to NPR’s smallest station, WHDD.” Eventually the starting bid of $8,000 to $16,000 to a New York Real Estate Developer that used to partner with the President.

Whether or not Julien’s Auctions should have or shouldn’t have sold the piece is really not important. Auction’s want to make money, always, and in this case it did have a pretty good cause. Of course when Donald Trump is involved nowadays people are going to freak out. But what I find so interesting about this story is that everyone in the world may have found one thing to finally agree over about this guy: He really sucks at drawing.

Image Via

Seriously, the fact that this piece of shit drawing went for $16,000 is beyond me. This is awful. It looks like that terrible drawing all of our mothers kept for waaaaayy too long on the fridge just because it was “your first ever”. I love how bad this drawing is and the idea someone was actually willing to pay any money for it at all, let alone half of my student loans.

For more art pieces Donald Trump was kinda a part of check out these vintage magazine ads with a twist!