This Is The World’s Most Expensive Yarmulke

This crystal headpiece is the best way to symbolise the Festival of Lights. Nigerian designer Tokunbo Daniel has released his latest piece, the world’s most expensive yarmulke. The skullcap worn by Orthodox Jews and during prayers has been created ahead of Hanukkah starting on Tuesday 12th December.

The Kippah took Daniel a fortnight to create. It has 3,500 clear and black Swarovski Crystals with a Star of David design. He collaborated with Robert Goodman who suggested a “2ct D flawless round brilliant cut diamond” in the centre. It can be purchased for an amazing £125,000 or £7,000 with or without the diamonds respectively.

Yet, should the item sell, Daniel has said he would like to donate £1,000 to the charity Chabad Lubavitch in Nigeria. The movement educates about the Jewish Community. However, this comes as no surprise as Tokunbo said about his creation “I have become enamoured with its [Judaism’s] rituals, principles and aesthetics”. Going to boarding school in Nigeria, he wanted to learn more about Judaism and has since used the things he has learnt to inform his art.

“My yarmulke design is a manifestation of my enchantment with the religion.”

Tokunbo Daniel has done countless things with crystals from designs on snapbacks to football boots for Cristiano Ronaldo. The three boots were commissioned to be displayed at the Ronaldo Museum in Madeira, Portugal, CR7 Museu. Furthermore, the TDaniel brand has been commended for its “amazing attention to detail”.

The yarmulke is exclusively available on the Very First To website.

