In 2019, same-sex couples will be able to get married for the first time in Austria. The move by the Constitutional Court comes after it was stated that current laws are discriminatory towards homosexual couples.

Change follows a complaint made by two women who were already civil partners, but they were not allowed to enter into a civil marriage by Viennese authority.

The Court released a statement following the ruling, “the distinction between marriage and civil partnership can no longer be maintained today without discriminating against same-sex couples”.

It also detailed that, “For the separation into two legal institutions implies that homosexual individuals are not equal to heterosexuals”. This is a massive step towards Europe being a continent which fully allows same-sex marriage.

Austria has become the 16th European country to have voted in favour of same-sex marriages. The announcement has been seen as a ‘truly historic day’ by lawyer Helmut Graupner, who represented the two women.

Critics of the law?

Not everyone is happy about this change in the law. Rather unsurprisingly, Roman Catholic Church leaders in Austria are against the decision. They even go so far as to denounce the court for apparently “negating the uniqueness” which is present in the bond of marriage.

The leaders are not the only ones who are against the decision made, the far-right Freedom Party in Austria have voiced their disagreement. This is because they believe that the change is disrespectful to the marriage tradition, as its ‘meant’ to be between a man and woman for purposes of procreation.

But, after all this negativity I should remark that this is a massively positive change in legislation. People have been campaigning foryears. It’s a change which should be celebrated. Everyone should be love who they love, without a legal barrier to stop them.

