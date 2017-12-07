WATCH: Youtube Film Production Company, Oats Studios, Explores Life In A Post-Apocalyptic World In ADAM: Episode 3.

241 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Futuristic, creative, and aesthetically pleasing, ADAM: Episode 3 gives us a fictional glimpse of what we’ve all been secretly curious about for a while:

What would life look like for humans after an apocalypse?

Although it is only 7 minutes, ADAM: Episode 3 is very compelling in its plot structure and character development. Viewers are meant to sympathize with human prisoner Marian as she is forced to make the choice between an action of honoring her brother and maintaining her morality.

The visual elements are especially striking, capturing the arid landscape and remnants of destruction. If it wasn’t clear before that an apocalypse would completely change the way society and nature operates, it is now.

Sprinkle that concept with a bit of action elements, and we have ADAM: Episode 3.

WATCH THE EPISODE HERE:



