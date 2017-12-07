Netflix Finally Released More “Black Mirror” Season 4 Trailers

Netflix

Black Mirror season 4 is approaching, and the new trailers released by Netflix are outstanding. Some survival, some dating; who knows what to expect!

First of all, Black Mirror is a very popular series by Netflix, since its release has the attention of millions, it is recognised worldwide and is an Emmy award winner.

Nonetheless,Black Mirror began back in 2011 in Channel 4, then, Netflix became its main network .

This is a science-fiction, anthology series with standalone episodes.

In addition, Black Mirror follows consistent dark and satirical themes.

Furthermore, season 4 is to be released Friday 29th December.

Nevertheless, “Hang the DJ” and “Metalhead” are the new trailers.

“Hang the DJ” is directed by Tim Van Patten and the actors are:

Georgina Campbell (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) , Joe Cole (Skins) and George Blagden (Vikings).

Moreover, “Hang the DJ” trailer introduces us to a restaurant, here, the characters have a new technology for dating.

You can watch the trailer below:



Now, “Metalhead” is directed by David Slade and it stars:

Jesse Plemons (Fargo), Cristin Milioti (Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Michaela Coel (The Aliens)

You can also watch the trailer below:

