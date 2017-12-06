Video: Arthur, A Dog’s Incredible Journey

via telegraph Credit: Krister Goransson

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Anybody who has had the privilege of having a pet dog understands what a blessing it can be. This adventure racing team truly felt blessed to learn the meaning behind ‘man’s best friend’ when a stray dog joined them on their 430 mile race through Ecuador wilderness.

Through one small act of sparing some meatballs changed so many lives. Arthur got a home, Mikeal Lindnord got a new family member, and the other team members got to experience the blessings of an amazing animal. Now that Arthur is healed and happy, I don’t think his journey could have ended in a better way.

If you enjoyed Arthur’s journey and want more incredible animal stories check out what it take to raise one of the biggest dogs you’ve seen.