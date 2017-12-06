Natalie Portman Remembers Hollywood Harassment

https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/682878332418011136/ty_XEBLE.jpg

71 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

HOLLYWOOD MAN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

The stories have been flooding the news like a revolving door for weeks. But now, it has seemed to slow down. That does not mean these stories have ceased. Actress Natalie Portman is a victim of harassment. A Hollywood mogul offered her a ride on his private jet. He told her there would be a few other people. When she arrived for the ride however, she found just him and one made bed.

I was like, ‘yeah, why wouldn’t I accept a flight on a private plane with a big group of people? And I showed up and it was just the two of us and then one bed was made on the plane,’ she recalled. I said, ‘This doesn’t make me feel comfortable’ and that was respected. That was super not OK,’ she pointed out. That was really unacceptable and manipulative. I was scared. I think my first reaction when I heard everybody coming out was, ‘Wow, I’m so lucky that I haven’t had this.’ And then, on reflection, I was like, ‘OK, I definitely have never been assaulted. But I’ve had discrimination or harassment on almost everything I’ve ever worked on in some way.’

NOW WHERE DO WE GO

This example is merely harassment. But this story proves that misogyny is not dead. Men always think they are entitled to the world. Dear men: Stop abusing power. Stop being creepy. And start respecting women’s place in the hierarchy.

Alas, all men do not belittle women. In fact, some even go out of their way to support women! Check this out: http://www.trillmag.com/23548/music/drake-stops-mid-concert-berate-man-caught-groping-women/