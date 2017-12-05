VIDEO: The Ultimate Challenge: Corbet’s Couloir On Two Wheels

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

It takes even the bravest of adrenaline junkies to complete Corbet’s Couloir on skis, but two ultimate dare devils have taken it on on their mountain bikes… and live to tell the tale!

Cam McCaul and Casey Brown are the first people to ever complete the ski run which is situated in the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, America on two wheels.

Taking on the challenge in icy conditions would make most expert skiers and snowboarders shiver in their boots but these two brave souls made it look easy. Although it’s probably not at the top of everyone’s bucket list.

As they roll at speed down the slope, over the rocks that break up the snowy surface, it’s obvious that choosing to take on this ski run using any sort of equipment is risky business.

Entrance to the Couloir requires people to drop off a cornice that has a free fall ranging from 10 to 20 feet, it is about 10 foot wide at the entrance and has rock faces to compete with on 3 sides.

Take a look at their heart racing descent:

Video Credit: Shock Mansion- YouTube Teton Gravity Research