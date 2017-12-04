Home / Art / Charles Bronson Has Created A Colouring Book For Christmas

Charles Bronson Has Created A Colouring Book For Christmas

By on 4th December 2017

Charles Bronson has released a colouring book just in time for Christmas… 

The UK’s ‘most violent prisoner’ has recently been in the news with his marriage to Coronation Street star, Paula Williamson.

His best man, Rod Harrison, announced that Bronson, otherwise known as Charles Salvador, will be selling colouring books in the festive period.

On a Facebook post, Harrison posted: “Santa’s been early – need a bigger lock up lol.”

Bronson Colouring Book

This may seem like a very odd thing to do, but Bronson is a known art enthusiast.

He founded the Charles Salvador Art Foundation to “help those in positions even less fortunate than his own” participate in art.

So, with this in mind, and the recent craze of adult colouring books sweeping the UK, do you think this could be a hit idea?

I mean, colouring-ABC been a bit overdone, but who knows!

Take a look back at this man’s journey. 

images via 

I’m a Journalism student, studying towards my Masters Degree and a career in Broadcast Journalism. I have already achieved an Undergraduate Degree in English Literature with many years of writing experience to draw upon. My favourite assignments are those that I know my friends will read; it’s great to research relevant topics!

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *