Charles Bronson Has Created A Colouring Book For Christmas

Charles Bronson has released a colouring book just in time for Christmas…

The UK’s ‘most violent prisoner’ has recently been in the news with his marriage to Coronation Street star, Paula Williamson.

His best man, Rod Harrison, announced that Bronson, otherwise known as Charles Salvador, will be selling colouring books in the festive period.

On a Facebook post, Harrison posted: “Santa’s been early – need a bigger lock up lol.”

This may seem like a very odd thing to do, but Bronson is a known art enthusiast.

He founded the Charles Salvador Art Foundation to “help those in positions even less fortunate than his own” participate in art.

So, with this in mind, and the recent craze of adult colouring books sweeping the UK, do you think this could be a hit idea?

I mean, colouring-ABC been a bit overdone, but who knows!

