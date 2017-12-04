Doner Kebabs At Risk Of Disappearing After New Legislation

129 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Known to many as the best way to end a night out, the infamously greasy takeaway staple may be coming to an end.

Politicians in the EU are progressing towards a ban on phosphates. A key ingredient in doner kebabs which keeps the meat moist. This is amid health concerns backed by scientific studies which links the ingredient to heart disease.

However, the fate of these greasy monstrosities is yet to be determined. The Health Commission is awaiting more findings to confirm the relationship between phosphates and heart disease.

Legislation Detrimental to Thousands of Kebab-Based Businesses

Whilst this may seem like positive news for those who are more health-conscious, many see this change potentially devastating to a number of small businesses. According to ‘kebabshop.com’ in 2012 there was as many as 20,000 kebab shops, who would consequently be loosing their main source of revenue.

A member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, Renate Sommer published a Facebook post. She stated that; “A ban of the phosphate addition would be the end of doner production and would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs.” A statement that I am sure many people would agree with.

Personally, as I fully detest these greasy, fatty products I am praising the news that they are to be banned from all across Europe. However, I am well aware that they are loved by many and the loss of jobs and income that this law would create, is ultimately detrimental to the country. Therefore, I say long live the greasy kebab.

However, as this is part of EU regulations and we are kind of in the process of leaving the EU via Brexit. This may mean that this legislation may not even affect us. If we are out of the European Union by the time the law is passed.

If the fear of heart disease hasn’t been enough to put you off kebabs then I suggest you try ‘Christmas Kebabs‘, the festive take on the takeaway classic.