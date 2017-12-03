Building A Successful Business Without Employees

When you’re the owner of a startup, you rarely have the luxury of unlimited amounts of cash to throw around and perfect your products or services, let alone hire a team of staff to help you get things done. However, this doesn’t have to be a disadvantage. Thanks to advances in technology, it has never been more possible to build a successful business without a single member of staff (apart from yourself), in the early years at least.
If you want to start a company, but you don’t have the resources to hire any help, here are a few things that will help you to accomplish your goal:
Make Things Simple
When you start out, you should channel the very successful Henry Ford. When he first started making cars, he made them in one style and one color – black- this made it easier for him to stay productive, and to see how his customers responded to his offerings. Obviously, her wasn’t a one-man operation, but his way of doing things certainly makes things simple for the solopreneur.
Automate as Soon as Possible
Technology is fantastic. Right now, you can find so many pieces of hardware and software that will automate all kinds of things, from the setting up of your ecommerce shop (Shopify) to SMACC software, which automates your accounting. By using these, and as many other automated technologies that are applicable to your business, as soon as you possibly can, the easier it’ll be for you to keep things running without any staff – these apps and equipments will be your staff!
Use MySalesButler
MySalesButler is basically a flat-fee marketing service, which enables you to pay for any particular service you require only when you need it. So, for example, if you require someone to tweak your WordPress site or boost your search engine optimization, they’ll do it for you, for a fair fee, which means that you can have access to the expertise you require when you require it without having to pay anyone’s salary.
Get on Social Media
When you’re a one man or woman operation, then it almost goes without saying that you should use social media as a way of directly connecting with your audience and marketing your goods and services. Sign up to as many platforms as you can, and aim to post in them at least once a day. This will only take a few minutes, but it will help to boost your profile.
Focus on the Product/Service
As the only person working for your business, you should invest most of your time and energies into making sure that the products or services you sell are the best they can be. This means that you need to test, change, and most of all deliver the goods. Utilizing all of the above will help you to do just that.
Now, it’s time to start building that business you’ve always dreamed of running. You can do it, and do it on your own if you have a good idea and you follow the steps outlined above!