Nando’s New Christmas Burger Is The Epicenter of Deliciousness

Credit: Nandos

If you haven’t heard of Nando’s or their Peri-Peri chicken, then I suggest you Google and Yelp, then get in your car to drive to the nearest possible location.

Nando’s is only located in four places in the U.S.: Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. So if you unfortunately live far, far away, then you might miss out on their scrumptious-looking Mzansi Christmas burger.

The name “Mzansi” is a slang word in the Xhosa language of South Africa. Reasons for the name are unknown, since “Mzansi”, in direct translation, means “South”, and is sometimes used to refer to the entire country as a whole. Not sure what this has to do with a Christmas burger, but it probably makes more sense after eating one.

Here’s the epicenter of deliciousness right here:

And here’s what it’s made of, according to Nando’s:

Inside a Bolo do Caco bun, you’ll find a PERi-PERi chicken breast and thigh with a classic cranberry sauce, a rich and creamy mushroom and chestnut pate, crispy onions, and a delectable winter slaw.

Doesn’t that sound like a foodgasm? The burger will be served at Nando’s restaurants starting on December 1st and it’s gonna be about $11 for the burger by itself. It you want one side dish with it (because you always need a real good side), it’ll cost you about $13. Two sides will rack you up to $15. Well worth it for all that deliciousness.

