Building A Website Is Just Like Building A House (With Less Concrete)

When you stop and think about it websites are really weird. Actually, the whole internet is really weird. It’s a space that isn’t physically real, doesn’t even have to represent a physically real space, and yet we definitely judge it as we would any other space we visit.
We judge the quality of websites in exactly the same ways as we would architecture. Do you like the materials used to build it? Is the color scheme appropriate? Is there a sense of uniqueness to the design? Can you move from space to space easily and fluently? All of these questions can be applied to both physical buildings and websites accessed only through a screen.
Think about the worst websites you’ve ever visited. They probably had a plain background with text written in Times New Roman or – worse – comic sans. The menu isn’t obvious, or it is and it has so many options you can’t even scroll to get them all. There are no hyperlinks (the internet equivalent of the door) to be seen or there are but they are all broken. Even the buttons seem to be broken. There aren’t any pictures, or there are pictures but they are grainy and weirdly positioned. In other words, everything here looks wrong.
You will assume that this site must be fraudulent.
Why? Because a real company would take pride in its website and do the internet equivalent of building a tall glass and steel office block, visible far and wide. Because they believe in the user experience and want to make it easy for you to explore their site. Because a real company wouldn’t dare use Times New Roman.
So what does the ultimate website look like, or rather, what are the key component good website design? What makes this website so good? The answers are simple to explain, though they are much harder to achieve.
With the invention of toughened glass, architects around the world have tapped into this incredible material to build taller and taller buildings, almost entirely clad in glass. It is this material that allows natural light to permeate a space, opening it up and inviting you in.
Now, a website is never going to benefit from a material like this, but the point here is that smart use of materials can make all the difference. If every architect had built something exactly the same as what had gone before, no progress would ever have been made. Think of HTML as the stainless steel structure you use, then consider the huge difference using CSS makes. It might only be cladding, but the look and feel of your website is hugely important.
Space is the keyword here, really. A website that crams lots of things onto its front page is like a building where all the furniture is in the hall. Allow yourself the luxury of blank space. Think about exactly where to place things so that you can navigate easily. Balance up text with images and match the tone of the colors with the tone of voice you use. It sounds odd, but image a pink bunny rabbit picture in the middle of Frankenstein and you’ll understand.
Unlike buildings, which are mostly fixed, websites can be accessed via a variety of screens and sizes. This makes their look a little more complicated. A responsive design is a must in an age where people tend to view websites on their phones, even when there is a laptop available. As with anything, there are a few responsive design trends to be aware of and to consider for your own site. The main thing to remember though is that whatever you choose, navigation must come naturally and intuitively to your customers.
Which brings us to:
In the ideal house, the layout of each floor will flow smoothly giving you the sense of natural progression as you move about. You might enter into a hall with different doors leading off it; you might enter directly into the living room and then be guided around to the kitchen and out into the garden. However a house is laid out, it must be obvious how to get from room to room and it must be convenient.
Nothing puts people off like being unable to find the right page on a website. With so many websites on offer, there is no incentive to spend more than a minute (if you happen to be exceptionally patient) searching through. Like the hallway of your house, the home page should really serve to assist customers through the site and guide them to the most relevant pages using menus and links. This is called intuitive navigation.
However, there is a new trend emerging that challenges that wisdom just slightly and it certainly looks much grander. Have a look at the website for Kilani. Here a full screen video plays with a simple instruction ‘scroll down’ following the mouse. It is dramatic and exciting and with that 2 word instruction, you can’t help but explore the rest of the site. Think of this as the grand foyer leading you through to the rest of the house.
Many websites like this are keeping menus hidden to the left hand side of the screen now or using the burger icon to allow access. It has quickly become intuitive to most customers to hover the mouse over there to access it and somehow the menu bar now looks a little bit messy. There’s nothing expressly wrong with a menu bar, especially if your customers are using the home page as a springboard to the rest of the site, but it is worth considering – do you want that sense of space? Will your customers intuitively know where to find the menu?
Creating a space that feels big is about two things: giving the eye lines to follow around and creating focal points to pause at. This is why it is natural that a long table will be put short end under a window – it guides the eye along the long edges and then outside in one continuous movement. The space is broken up and a focal point is achieved.
It won’t come as a surprise to you but websites must work in a similar way. A large block of text will put the vast majority of people off but breaking up the space and providing different focal points will be much more accessible. This also gives you a chance to dictate where you want your customers attention to be held on each page.
So, for example, on your homepage, you want your customer to be looking at your company name and getting a feel for your site. Then you want them to look at a menu and progress to another page. Let’s say this page is a product page. Here you want the product to stand out, perhaps you will also want the price to be made clear. The most important thing on this page after the product, though, is the CTA button.
There are lots of ways to make certain things stand out, bright contrasting colors, large size and a different font included. However, you must be wary here. Your branding and color scheme are still important and keeping that consistency is key to showing that you are a trustworthy brand. Don’t pick randomly to make something stand out, stay within the bounds of your chosen design.
Though many people will look at ‘high brow’ art and wonder why this particular design has been so appraised, in the business world, good design has been democratized. The user experience is at the very forefront of all entrepreneurship. Unlike the past where people simply shopped locally with very little choice, the internet has brought choice and diversity like no other. A handwritten sign will no longer do. People are used to separating out where design works and where it completely fails. They usually choose the better design as an indication of a better product.
It is important to remember that design is not just about looks though, it is about creating something that works better and brings a significant improvement to the industry. Design should be intuitive. For websites, this means that while you can make your site look amazing, if a user can’t find the ‘buy now’ button, you are never going to see any profits at all. They won’t search for it, they’ll go somewhere that the design is easier to follow.
For many people, good design can be spotted instantly and yet in practise it can be quite an evasive ideal to achieve. Often this is because novice designers aren’t aware that really, design is about creating a set of rules to follow that in turn create a guideline for consistency. To return to the building metaphor, you wouldn’t want to start laying bricks before you had a design by an architect. The same applies here. Plan your design thoroughly, think about what you want to achieve with your site and how each detail returns to these ideas.
Then ask a specialist website design agency to do it for you.