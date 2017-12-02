First Lady Decorates White House For Wrong Holiday

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Credit: Time Magazine

Ah, Christmas, a most wonderful time of the year. Who couldn’t love this holiday with its sparkly lights, warm drinks, presents, and time with family? The first lady, that’s who.

It is Melania Trump’s inaugural Christmas in the White House. Rather than decorating the home with traditional décor – tinsel, garland, red and green everywhere – Melania is going with a different theme entirely. Instead, she revealed she’s planning a gothic-Halloween-ballet-music-festival vibe.

A bit strange, huh? Apparently the ornamentation will feature ballerinas dancing in the hallways and the grand entrance will be adorned like the gates of hell. It’s a Black Swan meets Game of Thrones meets Hades look of sorts. Quite contradictory to what one would normally think of the White House at Christmastime.

In a recent speech on Monday, the first lady said the following:

“The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House. As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays.”

Who knew the Trump Christmas tradition was making their house look as uninviting as possible? With her husband a billionaire and busy 24/7, Melania has quite a bit of time on her hands and can essentially do whatever she wants.

Doesn’t seem like the right chimney for Santa Clause to come down. Maybe Jack Skellington will pay a visit instead?

Cheers to the holidays and the Trumps always keeping us entertained!

