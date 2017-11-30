This Is Columbia’s Biggest Drug Bust To Date And It’s Insane

157 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

It is estimated that around 900 tons of cocaine is produced and sold around the world every year.

So when we think of the 12 tons that was seized by the Colombian government it suddenly doesn’t seem so much.

The gangs who supply the goods will calculate some loss of product just like any business would. However I can imagine that 12 tons, an estimated $360 million of loss is taking its toll on them.

This could lead to an increase in gang violence or possibly rival gangs going head to head if they think they are able to take over after such a big loss.

Despite the massive task ahead of them the police are striving to confiscate more and more drugs every year and they are pleased to have beaten last year before December has even begun.

In 2016 317 tons were recovered, 362 tons has now been reached since the start of 2017. This is over a third of the estimated worldwide total.

This is great for the Colombian Police, Government and their PR however there is still a long way to go in eradicating the drug trade.

We can only hope that they keep trying to reach this goal and maybe, one day, we might get there.

Ever fancied staying in a drug lord’s hide out? Check this place out!