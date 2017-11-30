The Saltwater Cowboy Shares His Amazing Pot Story

115 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Moving to Florida with his mate, Tim McBride’s drug career started at age 21.

His first morning there he unloaded a shipment of Pot from Columbia, perhaps it was fate that he was to then become the biggest dealer in the region.

With tattoos for days you can see how proud he is to have earned his name and title through what he did in the 1980’s.

This video shot by the VICE team explores how he did in fact smuggle in the enormous amount of drugs that he did.

The lengths they went to are astonishing and the way they reminisce it could almost have been an annual fishing holiday.

While it is all fanciful and hilarious, I wonder if they ever thought about the people who the drugs were going to. About how their lives might have been changed because of the drug.

Did they ever stop and think about the consequences their actions would have on the population?

Want to learn more about this guy? Check out his book…oh yeah there is a book.

